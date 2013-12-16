By Bill Trott
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Dan Akerson, General Motors
Co's outgoing chief executive, on Monday defended his
tenure leading the No. 1 U.S. automaker and said his successor
will have to build on the turnaround that he guided.
GM said last week that Akerson would step down in January
and be succeeded by product development chief Mary Barra, the
industry's first woman CEO. Akerson assumed control of the
Detroit company shortly before its autumn 2010 reintroduction as
a public company and steered its return to profits after the
2009 bankruptcy and $49.5 billion federal bailout.
Akerson, speaking in one of his final appearances before he
leaves, also celebrated the exit last week of the U.S. Treasury
as a shareholder. In 2009, critics had argued GM should not
receive a federal bailout and dubbed the company "Government
Motors" after the Treasury initially inherited a 60.8 percent
stake in the company.
"The end of the 'Government Motors' era has cleared the
runway," Akerson said in the text of a speech provided to the
media ahead of his appearance at the National Press Club in
Washington.
Barra and her team will not have an easy job continuing GM's
success, Akerson said, adding that the 39-day "quick rinse"
bankruptcy only allowed the company to fix its balance sheet.
"We had to remedy decades of poor decisions and indecisions
and 'no decisions' that started to pile up in the 1970s and '80s
like so much rotting firewood," Akerson said.
"We have been fixing the plane while it's in the air," he
added.
Akerson said GM at the time faced out-of-controls costs,
wasteful complexity and diminished quality, and had lost sight
of its customers. He said his goal during his time was to
restore the company's reputation, transform its operations and
put the customer as the focus in every decision made.
GM is still in the "early chapters" of its comeback story
and that includes continuing to invest to build cars and trucks
that consumers want to buy, Akerson said. GM on Monday announced
it would invest $1.3 billion in five U.S. plants.