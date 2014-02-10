DETROIT Feb 10 General Motors Co's Mary
Barra, the auto industry's first female chief executive officer,
will be paid $14.4 million in cash and stock this year, 60
percent more than her predecessor, the automaker disclosed on
Monday.
GM had previously said Barra, 52, would receive up to $4.4
million in cash and stock compensation this year, but that
amount did not include what she would receive under the
company's long-term compensation plan, which totals $10 million.
The long-term portion is subject to shareholder approval at
the company's annual meeting in June. GM said Barra's total is
an increase of 60 percent over her predecessor, Dan Akerson, who
stepped down last month.
GM said it was releasing the figures ahead of its proxy
filing in April "to correct misperceptions created by
comparisons that used only a portion of Barra's overall
compensation."
"As a new CEO, Mary's total compensation is in line with her
peer group and properly weighted so that most is at-risk," GM
Chairman Tim Solso said in a statement. "The company's
performance will ultimately determine how much she is paid."
GM did not disclose Akerson's 2013 compensation, but the
previous year the No. 1 U.S. automaker paid him $9 million in
cash and stock. His 2012 compensation also included $2 million
in restricted stock units that he received in 2011.