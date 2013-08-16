Automakers hope to reach U.S. deal on 2025 vehicle emissions
NEW YORK, April 11 A trade group for automakers said on Tuesday it hopes to reach a deal with California and the Trump administration over vehicle fuel efficiency standards.
DETROIT Aug 16 General Motors Co will recall 292,879 Chevrolet Cruze cars in the United States due to a defect that can cause loss of the brake assist function in models with the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine and six-speed automatic transmission.
The largest U.S. automaker said on Friday that the problem occurred in model year 2011 and 2012 Cruze cars. GM said it was aware of 27 low-speed crashes, but no injuries, tied to the problem.
April 11 United Airlines and its chief executive faced mounting pressure on Tuesday from a worldwide backlash over its treatment of a passenger who was dragged from his seat on a plane on Sunday to make room for four employees on the overbooked flight.