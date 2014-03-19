(Adds that more aluminum used in making new engines)
By Bernie Woodall
PONTIAC, Mich., March 19 General Motors Co
on Wednesday announced a new generation of efficient
small engines that it says will power 27 models in 64 countries
by the 2017 model year.
The automaker said it was attempting to streamline
production with a modular architecture of the 1-to-1.5-liter, 3-
to 4-cylinder engines that will allow them to be adapted to
varying needs in different global markets.
Among the first models with the new engines, to begin
production by summer, will be the Chevrolet Cruze designed
specifically for the Chinese market and the Opel Adam in Europe.
GM is calling the new line of 11 engines "Ecotec" and will
build them in five plants on three continents.
By 2017, the company will build 2.5 million of the Ecotec
engines for use by five different brands, or about 25 percent of
the vehicles the company will build.
"We did not calculate the savings but it's definitely
substantial" in engineering and manufacturing, said Tom Sutter,
global chief engineer of Ecotec engines.
Steve Kiefer, vice president for global powertrain
engineering, said he believes GM's key global competitors will
not match the 2.5 million in annual production for a single
"family" of engines by 2017.
Sutter said the new engines replace three engine "families"
at GM but would not disclose which ones.
"Scale does matter, so I would say that our intention is
that this would put us at the front of scale, therefore
economics, cost-effectiveness," while not sacrificing in terms
of lower noise and vibrations, said Kiefer.
The compact Cruze sedan built for China launches later this
year with a 2015 model that will have 1.4-liter turbocharged and
1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engines. The Adam to
be sold in Europe will have a 1-liter turbocharged
three-cylinder engine.
All of the engines will run on regular unleaded gasoline,
and in some European markets also on compressed natural gas and
liquefied petroleum gas, and 100-percent ethanol in Brazil.
The 1.4-liter turbocharged engine will be up to 5 percent
more efficient than the one it replaces, GM said. The new Cruze
1.4-liter engine will be 44 pounds (20 kg) lighter than the
engine it replaces, which Sutter said was a representative
weight savings for most of the new line of engines.
Much of the weight savings is attributed to the increased
use of aluminum in the new engines, said Sutter.
The engines will produce from 75 horsepower (56 kilowatts)
to 165 horsepower (123 kW), for use in models from minicars to
mid-sized cars and crossovers, said Kiefer.
The engines will be built at one new plant, in Shenyang in
China, and four existing plants, at Flint, Michigan in the
United States; Toluca in Mexico; Szentgotthard in Hungary; and
Changwon in South Korea.
GM will spend $200 million to upgrade the Flint factory, but
has not yet disclosed investments at the other plants.
Kiefer said GM, in a seven-year stretch ending in 2017, will
have spent about $1 billion on global powertrain plants and
design and engineering centers.
Diesel will remain another engine type, but can be built at
some of the same plants, including the one in Hungary, said
Mattias Alt, Ecotec chief engineer for GM in Europe.
All of the engines will have the capability to use the
fuel-saving, so-called "stop-start" process in which the engine
shuts down when the vehicle is at traffic lights or otherwise
stationary for short periods of time. Stop-start will be a
standard feature on the new Cruze in China.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tom
Brown)