* GM sees Web-connected cars as new profit avenues
* CEO Akerson: GM poised to make "real money" from OnStar
* Citi analyst values OnStar between $5 bln and $7 bln
* Automakers rethink "infotainment" to attract young buyers
* Some concerns that in-car ads may irritate consumers
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, May 3 Dan Akerson is pushing General
Motors Co to build cars that the U.S. automaker's top
executive hopes will attract a target demographic: his
grandkids.
"I have grandchildren that have only grown up in a world
with smartphones," Akerson, a former telecommunications
executive, said on a conference call on Thursday to discuss GM's
quarterly results.
An emerging generation of tech-savvy consumers has changed
the way GM and its rivals approach in-car entertainment and
navigation systems. If done well, these systems can draw new
buyers and allow automakers to tap new sources of revenue and
boost profit margins.
So far, many customers and car reviewers have complained
that these so-called infotainment systems are clunky and harder
to use than the phones in their pockets. Automakers have
struggled to find ways to update in-car software so it does not
appear outdated over the course of the car's life.
GM says it will be able to make these updates more quickly
starting with its 2015 lineup. In mid-2014, the No. 1 U.S.
automaker will start selling Internet-capable vehicles that GM
says allow passengers in the backseat to watch streaming video.
This feature also gives GM the chance to sell advertising
within the car itself. The average American spends just over
four hours a week commuting to work, according to federal data.
This potentially gives advertisers a chance to promote their
brands to a captive audience.
"For example, what happens if when the logo shows on your
screen, it says 'brought to you by Allstate'?" said Akerson,
using Allstate Corp's name to illustrate GM's options.
"How many times is that going to pop? And how much can you get
from Allstate?"
GM will earn $20 from each customer who signs up for the
Internet service. The U.S. automaker is also beefing up its
in-vehicle OnStar service, which connects drivers to live
operators for directions or emergency help. GM has yet to
divulge what kind of Internet and OnStar options will be
available and at what price.
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli estimated that OnStar generates
about $1.5 billion in annual revenue and the unit is worth
between $5 billion and $7 billion as a whole.
Compared with competitors, Michaeli said in an April 14
research note, GM is "arguably better positioned to capitalize
on connected global trends."
SYNC WITH SMARTPHONES
Some analysts said GM risks alienating customers with ads in
the car. But those concerns may be outweighed by the convenience
of the new service, which includes access to real-time
navigation and traffic information.
"People want to walk into their car and have it behave just
the way the little piece of metal that fits in their pocket can
do," said Alexander Edwards, president of research firm
Strategic Vision, referring to smartphones.
GM was a pioneer in in-vehicle connectivity in the 1990s
with OnStar. Now, all major automakers have systems that allow
drivers to avoid traffic, find directions or dictate text
messages to the car while on the road.
Most of GM's 2015 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac models
will be embedded with 4G LTE mobile broadband, a wireless
connection that allows for faster flow of data.
Developing technology is a critical way for GM, Ford Motor
Co and others to attract younger buyers and become
relevant, Edwards said. The average age of buyers interested in
this type of technology is 45. That is about nine years younger
than the average age of new car buyers overall, he said.
"This is part of the revolution in product and innovation
that Buick and Cadillac need to do to become more relevant to
younger buyers," said Edwards.
More than half of vehicle owners said their next car would
"definitely" or "probably" include wireless connectivity or the
ability to sync with their smartphones, according to an April 25
study by J.D. Power and Associates.
At least 40 percent of vehicles worldwide will be connected
by the end of the decade, Citi's Michaeli estimated.
GM says its upcoming changes to OnStar will allow the
automaker to "make some real money" from OnStar, Akerson said.
He did not quantify or give projections.
"We do want to change this from primarily a safety and
security business to one that is much more feature-rich,"
Akerson said of his plans for OnStar.
"We have never been properly compensated, in my opinion,
having come out of this industry, in terms of what we provide to
the carriers."