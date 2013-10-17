DETROIT Oct 17 General Motors Co's
global sales rose 4.6 percent in the first nine months of the
year as strong third-quarter demand in the United States and
China helped offset declines in Europe and South America, the
company said on Thursday.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker had nine-month global sales of more
than 7.25 million. That included a 5.5 percent increase in the
third quarter and puts GM ahead of German rival Volkswagen AG
.
Volkswagen's sales in the first nine months rose 4.8 percent
to 7.03 million. However, that does not include the German
automaker's Scania or MAN brands, which typically account for a
combined 200,000 vehicle sales in a full year.
Toyota Motor Corp, which sold the most cars
globally last year, has not yet released its global sales
figures for the same period but was the leader through the first
half.
Toyota's groupwide total includes sales at Daihatsu Motor Co
Ltd and Hino Motors Ltd.
Last year, Toyota took back the title of the world's largest
automaker from GM. The Japanese automaker held the global sales
crown from 2008 through 2010 but fell to third place in 2011
after a U.S. recall crisis and a disrupted supply chain
following an earthquake and tsunami in Japan and floods in
Thailand.
GM's international operations, including the world's largest
auto market, China, had a nine-month sales increase of 7.5
percent to almost 2.85 million vehicles. GM is a market share
leader in China.
The Detroit company's sales in North America increased 7.3
percent in the first nine months to almost 2.45 million
vehicles.
Sales were down 2.4 percent in Europe in that period to more
than 1.18 million vehicles, and off 2.1 percent in South America
to almost 770,000 vehicles.