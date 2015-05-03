By Norihiko Shirouzu and Aditi Shah
| BEIJING/NEW DELHI
BEIJING/NEW DELHI May 4 General Motors
aims to grab at least 5 percent market share in India within the
next decade, as it sees that market overtaking Japan as the
world's third biggest with projected annual sales of 8 million
vehicles by 2025.
The Detroit carmaker, which is losing money in India even
after 18 years there, will unleash a product blitz aimed at
reviving sagging sales, and will make India a new global
manufacturing and export hub, taking some of the strain off
South Korea, where labour costs have ballooned in recent years.
As part of a strategic plan due to be announced later this
year, GM will launch newly designed subcompact cars into India,
where buyers are shifting from no-frills econo-cars to models
offering more room and functionality.
"India may be the last big white sheet of paper in the
automotive industry," Stefan Jacoby, GM's chief of international
operations, told Reuters in a recent interview.
India's autos market has been steady for the past few years,
with annual sales of just above 3 million vehicles, but Jacoby
sees that changing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took
office last year, vowing to reboot Asia's third-largest economy.
"India has gained back confidence," especially after Modi's
election, said the 57-year-old, who joined GM from Volvo Cars in
2013. "We're pretty optimistic. We see growth potential in
India, and believe there's a good opportunity for the Chevrolet
brand to take share in this market. There's more prosperity and
buying power. Vehicles selling for $5,000-$8,000 will more and
more disappear in India."
The gradual pivot to India mirrors moves by Ford Motor
and Nissan Motor to
modify their strategies to give them the ability to ramp up
exports from India.
KOREA MOVE?
Under Jacoby, GM has been realigning its global
manufacturing operations to squeeze out better profits. It has
shuttered plants in Australia and Indonesia and is to scale down
operations in Thailand.
"India's going to become a key global production and export
hub for GM," said James Chao, Shanghai-based Asia-Pacific
managing director at industry consultant IHS Automotive, noting
India will partially replace South Korea as GM's key Asian
export base.
South Korea has for years been a low-cost export hub for GM,
producing close to a fifth of its global output. But labour
costs have risen by nearly half in just five years, pushing it
into a high-cost bracket along with Japan.
"We have no concrete plans to close factories (in South
Korea)," Jacoby said, but, to remain competitive, GM Korea must
find ways to "drive efficiencies over time."
GM's Korean factories last year produced about 630,000
vehicles, but a capacity utilisation rate of around 75 percent
is too low to be profitable, analysts say.
GM began rationalizing its Korean operations a few years
ago, but the company "needs to face reality in Korea," Jacoby
said, noting that the power of the labour unions is a "huge
challenge" for GM and, more broadly, an issue for South Korea's
competitiveness.
IHS forecasts GM production in South Korea will slide by
more than a third to 365,000 cars a year by 2025.
BOLD TARGETS
By 2025, GM hopes to be selling 400,000 vehicles a year in
India - a big jump on the 57,600 it sold last year, which gave
it 1.8 percent market share. IHS, however, predicts GM's India
sales still won't have topped 300,000 vehicles a year by 2025.
GM lost 38.5 billion rupees ($604 million) in India in the
year to March, according to a company filing with the corporate
affairs ministry. GM said it would not comment on its
financials.
Capitalizing on relatively low labour costs, GM hopes India
will "export approximately 30 percent of (its) production,"
Jacoby said.
That would mean GM aiming to ship around 170,000 cars a year
to Southeast Asia, Latin America and elsewhere by 2025. It began
exporting out of India last September, and shipped just 2,154
vehicles by end-March.
The targets also suggest GM will have to more than double
production capacity in India to 570,000 cars a year, from the
282,000 car annual capacity it currently has at assembly plants
in Halol and Talegaon.
With the new for-India models, Jacoby said GM plans to
significantly boost the ratio of components made and bought
locally to around 70 percent of the overall component content -
making the cars more affordable.
GM already plans to launch two "image building" models into
India: the Trailblazer SUV due in the second half of this year,
and the Spin multi-purpose van due next year.
($1 = 63.7094 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)