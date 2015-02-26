* GM to stop car manufacturing in Indonesia
* GM Indonesia to shutter assembly plant, axe 500 jobs
* Part of broader emerging market restructuring
* GM Indonesia chief Michael Dunne to leave by end-Feb
* GM to reposition Chevrolet as SUV brand in SE Asia
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Feb 26 General Motors is to stop
making cars in Indonesia, a battleground for global automakers
in emerging Southeast Asia, closing an assembly plant, axing
some 500 jobs and shifting its branding focus to sport utility
vehicles (SUVs).
The U.S. auto giant, which was the first to set up a car
assembly plant in Southeast Asia's biggest economy eight decades
ago, is effectively calling time on its attempt to wrestle
market share from dominant Japanese rivals, led by Toyota Motor
.
GM Executive Vice President Stefan Jacoby, who oversees
markets beyond the Americas, Europe and China, acknowledges GM
got it wrong in going head-to-head with the Japanese in a market
he dubs their "backyard".
GM tried to take on Japanese rivals by locally producing its
Chevrolet Spin, a strategic, small 'people mover' van which has
proved a winner in Brazil, but it was too costly to make to be
profitable in Indonesia as most of the parts had to be imported.
The Spin, which sold from around $12,000 and competed with
Toyota's Avanza, failed to take off as GM had hoped, making the
production plant at Bekasi, just outside Jakarta, a financial
burden. Production last year was less than a quarter of Bekasi's
annual capacity of 40,000 vehicles. GM sold just 8,412 Spin cars
in Indonesia last year, and exported nearly 3,000.
"We could not ramp up Spin production to boost the volume as
we had expected ... although the product was really good,"
Jacoby told Reuters. "The logistics chain of the Spin was too
complex; we had low volume so we could not localize the car
accordingly, and from the cost point of view we were just not
competitive."
GM will stop making the Spin in Indonesia by end-June and
shutter the Bekasi factory, which employs around 500 people. The
restructuring will leave GM Indonesia as only a sales unit.
The overhaul aims to turn GM Indonesia "not only into
profitability, but into a sustainable business model," said
Jacoby.
BROADER REPOSITIONING
The move - part of a broader repositioning of the Chevrolet
brand across Southeast Asia, emphasizing its American heritage
for SUVs like the Captiva and Trailblazer - comes even as GM
drives into Indonesia with its Chinese partner SAIC Motor Corp
.
The partners plan to set up a manufacturing facility near
Jakarta for their no-frills Wuling brand - but aren't interested
in taking over the Bekasi plant, said a person close to the
joint venture.
GM's decision to dial back its solo presence in a market of
240 million people, where fewer than four in every 100 own a
car, comes as global automakers retool their strategies for the
world's big emerging markets, including Russia and India.
Despite its long presence in Indonesia, GM sold fewer than
11,000 vehicles there last year, giving it a market share of
below 1 percent, according to LMC Automotive. By contrast,
Toyota and its Daihatsu affiliate shifted more than
578,000 vehicles. Toyota and other Japanese makers together
control more than 90 percent of the market.
GM Indonesia chief Michael Dunne is expected to leave his
post within days, and will be replaced on an interim basis by
Pranav Bhatt, chief financial officer for GM Indonesia. Dunne
and Bhatt were not immediately available to comment.
The stop-start Bekasi plant was opened in 1995, but shut a
decade later as Japanese brands tightened their grip on the
market. It was re-opened two years ago as part of the Spin
revival bid.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)