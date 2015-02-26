* GM to stop car manufacturing in Indonesia
* GM Indonesia to shutter assembly plant, axe 500 jobs
* Part of broader emerging market restructuring
* GM Indonesia chief Michael Dunne to leave by end-Feb
* GM to reposition Chevrolet as SUV brand in SE Asia
(Adds GM comment on costs of the plan)
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Feb 26 General Motors will stop
making GM-branded cars in Indonesia, a battleground for global
automakers, closing an assembly plant, axing some 500 jobs and
shifting its focus to sport utility vehicles (SUVs).
The U.S. auto giant, which was the first to set up a car
assembly plant in Southeast Asia's biggest economy eight decades
ago, is effectively calling time on its attempt to wrestle
market share from dominant Japanese rivals, led by Toyota Motor
.
GM Executive Vice President Stefan Jacoby, who oversees
markets beyond the Americas, Europe and China, acknowledged GM
got it wrong in going head-to-head with the Japanese in a market
he dubs their "backyard".
The move is part of a broader repositioning of the Chevrolet
brand across Southeast Asia, emphasizing its American heritage
for SUVs such as the Captiva and Trailblazer. The retreat also
comes as GM drives into Indonesia with its Chinese partner, SAIC
Motor Corp.
The partners plan to set up a manufacturing facility near
Jakarta for their no-frills Wuling brand, but aren't interested
in taking over GM's existing Bekasi plant, a person close to the
joint venture said.
GM tried to take on Japanese rivals by locally producing its
Chevrolet Spin, a strategic, small "people mover" van that has
proved a winner in Brazil. But the Spin was too costly to make
to be profitable in Indonesia as most of the parts had to be
imported.
The Spin sold from around $12,000 and competed with Toyota's
Avanza. But it failed to take off as GM had hoped, making the
production plant at Bekasi, just outside Jakarta, a financial
burden. Production last year was less than a quarter of Bekasi's
annual capacity of 40,000 vehicles. GM sold just 8,412 Spin cars
in Indonesia last year, and exported nearly 3,000.
"We could not ramp up Spin production to boost the volume as
we had expected ... although the product was really good,"
Jacoby told Reuters. "The logistics chain of the Spin was too
complex; we had low volume so we could not localize the car
accordingly, and from the cost point of view we were just not
competitive."
GM will stop making the Spin in Indonesia by end-June and
shutter the Bekasi factory, which employs around 500 people. The
restructuring will leave GM Indonesia as only a sales unit.
A GM spokesman said there were no details to announce about
the financial impact of the move and more information would be
provided when first-quarter results are announced in April.
The overhaul aims to turn GM Indonesia "not only into
profitability, but into a sustainable business model," Jacoby
said.
BROADER REPOSITIONING
GM's decision to dial back its solo presence in a market of
240 million people, where fewer than four in every 100 own a
car, comes as global automakers retool their strategies for the
world's big emerging markets, including Russia and India.
Despite its long presence in Indonesia, GM sold fewer than
11,000 vehicles there last year, giving it a market share of
below 1 percent, according to LMC Automotive. By contrast,
Toyota and its Daihatsu affiliate sold more than
578,000 vehicles. Toyota and other Japanese makers together
control more than 90 percent of the market.
GM Indonesia chief Michael Dunne is expected to leave his
post within days, and will be replaced on an interim basis by
Pranav Bhatt, chief financial officer for GM Indonesia. Dunne
and Bhatt were not immediately available to comment.
The Bekasi plant was opened in 1995, but shut a decade later
as Japanese brands tightened their grip on the market. It was
re-opened two years ago as part of the Spin revival bid.
