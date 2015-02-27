* GM to stop car manufacturing in Indonesia
* GM Indonesia to shutter assembly plant, axe 500 jobs
* To stop making Chevrolet Sonic in Thailand
* Chevrolet repositioning as SUV, truck brand in some SE
Asia mkts
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Ben Klayman
Feb 27 A day after announcing it is to stop
making GM-branded cars in Indonesia, General
Motors said on Friday it would cease production of its
Chevrolet Sonic in Thailand by the middle of this year.
While GM will still sell cars like the Cruze sedan in parts
of Southeast Asia, an emerging markets battleground for global
automakers, it is shifting focus to push the 'American heritage'
of its SUVs and pickups such as the Trailblazer and Colorado.
The restructuring - under Executive Vice President Stefan
Jacoby, who oversees markets beyond the Americas, Europe and
China - marks a retrenchment in Asia by the U.S. automaker.
While business grows in China, the world's biggest autos market,
GM has struggled in other parts of its international operations
unit, which doesn't include China.
The Detroit-based automaker has signalled overall
restructuring charges of about $700 million this year, and said
last month it expected an improved consolidated operating
performance from Jacoby's International Operations unit.
GM's Thai plant in Rayong, an industrial city southeast of
Bangkok, will be scaled down from current annual capacity of
180,000 vehicles. The company did not elaborate, but said it
would initiate a "voluntary separation program" for staff. In
total, GM employs around 3,200 people in Thailand.
In Indonesia, GM said on Thursday it would cease production
of the Chevrolet Spin by end-June and shutter a factory at
Bekasi, just outside Jakarta, which employs around 500 people.
JAPANESE DOMINATION
After eight decades in Indonesia, GM's market share is below
one percent, according to LMC Automotive. It sold fewer than
11,000 vehicles there last year, while Toyota Motor and
its Daihatsu affiliate shifted more than 578,000
vehicles. Toyota and other Japanese makers together control more
than 90 percent of the Indonesian market.
Jacoby acknowledged GM got it wrong in going head-to-head
with the Japanese in a market he dubs their "backyard". The
Spin, a strategic, small "people mover" van that has done well
in Brazil, was too costly to make to be profitable in Indonesia
as most of the parts had to be imported.
"We could not ramp up Spin production to boost the volume as
we had expected ... although the product was really good,"
Jacoby told Reuters. "The logistics chain of the Spin was too
complex; we had low volume so we could not localize the car
accordingly, and from the cost point of view we were just not
competitive."
In Thailand, GM sold close to 26,000 vehicles last year,
giving it 3 percent market share, according to LMC Automotive,
which puts the combined market share of major Japanese rivals at
more than 60 percent. GM said it will phase out sales of the
Spin and the Sonic in Thailand by June.
While GM is broadly repositioning the Chevrolet brand in
parts of Southeast Asia, it is driving into Indonesia with its
Chinese partners, including SAIC Motor Corp. They
plan to set up a manufacturing facility near Jakarta for their
no-frills Wuling brand, but aren't interested in taking over
GM's Bekasi plant, a person close to the joint venture said.
The overhaul in Indonesia and Thailand follows GM's 2013
retreat from car production in Australia, and industry analysts
now expect GM to restructure its manufacturing operations in
South Korea, a big production hub for the U.S. firm.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Matthew Stover said
South Korea has shifted from a developing-market cost structure
over the last decade to being almost as expensive for car
production as Japan.
"I don't think what's happening in Korea is even close to
(being) done. It's the biggest problem," Stover said.
