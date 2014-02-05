DETROIT Feb 5 General Motors Co and Isuzu Motors Ltd will invest $60 million to upgrade technology in their U.S. diesel engine joint venture.

The investment in DMAX Ltd will allow the companies to make design changes to meet future emission requirements and retain 500 jobs at a plant in Moraine, Ohio, GM said in a statement on Wednesday.

DMAX Ltd was established in 1998 and has produced almost 1.6 million diesel engines for heavy-duty trucks in the United States since starting operations in 2000, GM said. The U.S. automaker owns 60 percent of the venture and Japanese truck maker Isuzu owns the rest.

The plant, in which the companies have invested $760 million since 2000, makes the Duramax 6.6-liter turbo diesel engine used in the heavy-duty versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks. The engine is also available in the Chevy Express and GMC Savana full-size vans.

GM has said a 2.8-liter turbo diesel engine will be available next year for the 2016-model mid-size pickup trucks, the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon. It is looking at diesel options for the light-duty versions of the Silverado and Sierra, but has not announced any plans.