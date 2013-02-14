HAMBURG Feb 14 German labour leaders will
return to the negotiating table with Opel for two days of talks
starting Friday, but do not count on hammering out a deal over
the restructuring of the General Motors brand.
"I tend to consider it unlikely that we would reach an
agreement by Saturday," Opel work council boss Wolfgang
Schaefer-Klug told Reuters on Thursday.
Trade union IG Metall and Opel's works council will meet
with management on neutral ground in the north-western city of
Duesseldorf, instead of in the carmaker's nearby plant in
Bochum, which Opel wants to close by the end of 2016 at the
latest.
There are still "major points" left to clarify that include
the future of the some 3,000 employees in Bochum's vehicle plant
that manufactures the Opel Zafira compact MPV, Schaefer-Klug
said.
GM Vice-Chairman Stephen Girsky, who has responsibility for
the turnaround of Opel, has called on the two sides to reach a
deal this month after talks have dragged on since June.