By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. safety regulators
acknowledged shortfalls in their probe of a General Motors Co
ignition switch defect linked to over 100 deaths, and
unveiled plans on Friday for more aggressive enforcement of auto
defects.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its
staff missed early signs of an ignition problem because they
misunderstood the technology and failed to demand a clear
account of events from the automaker.
"GM's responses often contained very little information and
included invocations of legal privilege. Rather than push back
and request more information, NHTSA analyzed the incomplete
responses," the regulator said in one of two new reports on its
internal practices and plans for reform.
The release of the reports coincide with a more aggressive
stance by the new NHTSA administrator, Mark Rosekind, who
recently announced the largest recall in U.S. history to address
defective Takata Corp airbags and heightened scrutiny
of the recall practices at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
.
Faulty GM ignition switches could easily be jarred out of
position, preventing air bags from deploying in a crash. The
result was 109 deaths, over 200 injuries and the recall of 2.6
million vehicles. Regulators said the automaker first became
aware of a problem as early as 2001 but did not acknowledge a
defect until 2014.
"GM withheld information, failed to provide timely responses
to NHTSA's requests, and used evasive techniques to distract
NHTSA from potential defects," the agency said.
But NHTSA also found no evidence of intentional wrongdoing
among its own staff and has taken no steps to fire or discipline
the people involved.
"You can either have safety or you can have blame," NHTSA
Administrator Mark Rosekind told reporters. "We're looking for
ways for the entire agency and the entire safety system to get
better so this stuff doesn't happen in the future."
In a report titled, "NHTSA's Path Forward," the agency
presented a menu of changes that would bring a stronger focus to
automakers and parts suppliers and a closer relationship between
regulators and plaintiffs' attorneys.
Rosekind announced a new team of outside experts to advise
NHTSA on implementing reforms. The group includes experts from
the National Transportation Safety Board and the National
Aeronautics and Space Administration.
The agency also unveiled a new "risk control innovations"
program to cut across bureaucratic barriers and bring the
agency's full expertise to bear on safety risks.
Rosekind underscored NHTSA's lack of resources by saying the
agency has 90 safety enforcement officers to oversee more than
265 million vehicles on U.S. roads. The Federal Aviation
Administration has more than 6,000 safety officers and the
Federal Railroad Administration nearly 680, he said.
To raise auto safety to an optimal level, Rosekind said
Congress should provide funding sought by President Barack
Obama.
A funding bill due to be voted on in the U.S. House of
Representatives next week would increase auto safety spending to
$154 million in 2016, up from $130 million this year. But the
sum falls short of Obama's request for $179 million.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish and
