By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 5 U.S. auto regulators on
Friday acknowledged shortfalls in their probe of a deadly
General Motors Co ignition switch defect and unveiled
plans for more aggressive enforcement against future car safety
problems.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its
staff missed early signs of the ignition problem because they
misunderstood the technology and failed to demand a clear
account of events from the automaker.
"GM's responses often contained very little information and
included invocations of legal privilege. Rather than push back
and request more information, NHTSA analyzed the incomplete
responses," the regulator said in one of two new reports on its
internal practices and plans for reform.
The release of the reports coincides with a more aggressive
stance by the new NHTSA administrator, Mark Rosekind, who
recently announced the largest recall in U.S. history to address
defective Takata Corp airbags and heightened scrutiny
of the recall practices at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
.
Faulty GM ignition switches could easily be jarred out of
position, preventing airbags from deploying in a crash. The
result was 109 deaths, over 200 injuries and the recall of 2.6
million vehicles.
Regulators said the automaker first became aware of a
problem as early as 2001 but did not acknowledge a defect until
2014.
"GM withheld information, failed to provide timely responses
to NHTSA's requests, and used evasive techniques to distract
NHTSA from potential defects," the agency said.
NHTSA said its staff assumed they were dealing with an
airbag problem and discounted alternate findings by other
sources. But the agency found no evidence of intentional
wrongdoing among its staff and took no steps to discipline those
involved.
"You can either have safety or you can have blame," Rosekind
told reporters. "We're looking for ways for the entire agency
and the entire safety system to get better so this stuff doesn't
happen in the future."
Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey, both
Democrats, welcomed NHTSA's admission but called for a broader
disclosure of auto defect information to the agency and the
public.
The agency laid out changes to bring a stronger focus on
automakers and parts suppliers and a closer relationship between
regulators and plaintiffs' attorneys.
Rosekind announced a new team of outside experts to advise
NHTSA on implementing reforms. The group includes experts from
the National Transportation Safety Board and the National
Aeronautics and Space Administration.
The agency also unveiled a new program to cut across
bureaucratic barriers and bring the agency's full expertise to
bear on safety risks.
But Rosekind said NHTSA lacks resources, noting the agency
has 90 safety enforcement officers to oversee more than 265
million U.S. vehicles. The Federal Aviation Administration has
more than 6,000 safety officers and the Federal Railroad
Administration nearly 680, he said.
To raise auto safety to an optimal level, Rosekind said
Congress should provide funding sought by President Barack
Obama. A funding bill for a vote in the U.S. House of
Representatives calls for spending about 14 percent less on auto
safety than Obama's budget proposal.
