DETROIT Nov 6 An online shopping service for
General Motors Co cars and trucks is being expanded to GM
dealers throughout the United States.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker said on Wednesday that its 4,300
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealers in the United States
can now offer the service, dubbed "Shop-Click-Drive," to
prospective customers.
The service allows shoppers to choose a vehicle, get
estimated pricing, review available incentives, choose financing
and insurance products, get information about a trade-in and
apply for financing online, GM said.
GM began testing the service earlier this year in Michigan,
Minnesota and Wisconsin and then expanded it to 100 showrooms in
eight states. So far, about 1,000 vehicles have been sold
through the service, GM spokeswoman Ryndee Carney said.
"We want to make it easier and simpler for dealers to
connect with customers who are looking to combine the
convenience of online shopping with the personal service of a
neighborhood dealership," Kurt McNeil, GM vice president for
U.S. sales operations, said in a statement.
He said GM worked with dealers to develop the online tool.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson said last week that he wanted
more customers to start buying vehicles online, using the
existing dealer network.
Dealers can opt to use the tool on their websites but must
first meet certain requirements, including undergoing customer
experience training, Carney said. GM is encouraging dealers to
offer a concierge service for online buyers to arrange test
drives or even take delivery of new vehicles at home, she said.