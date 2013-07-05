By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, July 5 General Motors Co
reiterated a plan to position its struggling Opel line as a more
expensive brand in Europe, while carving out a space for its
mainstream Chevrolet nameplate as its value offering on the
continent.
Alan Batey, Chevy's new global chief, reaffirmed GM's
intention this week to boost pricing as it rolls out newer
vehicles at Opel in the hope of improving the money-losing
European brand's profits. The idea is to build on the early
strong demand for the Mokka, a small SUV, and the Adam minicar,
he added. Success would, in turn, let GM create more room for
Chevy to operate in a region where its sales have been limited.
Opel has lost money for 13 straight years in Europe.
"We need to rebuild the (Opel) brand," Batey said on a
conference call on Tuesday after an analyst asked how GM will
differentiate between Opel and Chevy in Europe. "As we do that,
that gives us the opportunity to move Opel and Vauxhall up a
little bit, which creates potentially a value opportunity" for
Chevy.
Vauxhall is Opel's sister brand in the United Kingdom.
"We try and make sure we have as little overlap as
possible," he said, adding that there was more to come on the
subject.
Batey, who was named global chief of Chevy last month,
called Opel the mainstream brand in Europe, and Chevy the value
play.
Chevy is GM's global mainstream brand, meant to plant the
automaker's flag in every market around the world along with its
luxury garage mate Cadillac. Meanwhile, Opel, like Holden in
Australia or Buick in the United States and China, is meant to
be a successful regional brand.
Opel's share of the European Union's new-car market stood at
6.8 percent in the first five months of the year, unchanged from
last year. Chevy's share, meanwhile, slipped by four-tenths of a
point to 1.1 percent of the EU's new-car market in the first
five months of 2013. In 2012, the auto industry's sales in
Europe hit a 20-year low.
OPEL'S IMAGE UNCLEAR
Edward Jones analyst Christian Mayes, who has a "hold"
rating on GM's stock, remains skeptical.
While the Detroit automaker's recent purchase of Ally
Financial's European auto lending operations could help boost
sales by allowing it to offer better loan terms to potential
consumers in the region, GM still needs to better differentiate
between the Opel and Chevy brands, he said.
"The strategy is still kind of in flux," Mayes said.
It's not the first time GM executives have outlined a
strategy to push Opel higher in Europe. GM is targeting
break-even results in its European unit by mid-decade.
In January 2010, then-Opel Chief Executive Nick Reilly
formulated a plan to move the brand up the value chain as a
"leading European manufacturer of high-quality, desirable
automotive products, based on German engineering," competing
head to head with rival Volkswagen.
While Opel churned out cars that steadily became every bit as
good as VW's in many cases, its brand image did not keep pace.
The idea was to more clearly differentiate the brand from Chevy,
which was meant to compete with other value brands.
Reilly's successor, Karl-Friedrich Stracke, said before he
was pushed out that Opel moved the brand up market too fast and
lost some of its more cost-conscious customers. He pitched the
idea last summer of focusing on "traditional and attainable
potential customers." Many interpreted that as value-oriented
buyers.
Then in March at the Geneva auto show, GM Vice Chairman
Steve Girsky, who has led the turnaround efforts at Opel, said
the U.S. automaker saw Opel and Chevy co-existing much like VW
and its low-cost brand.
"Think of a Volkswagen-Skoda kind of thing. (Opel) will be
higher-priced, more features and (Chevy) will be lower-priced,"
he told reporters.
Opel dealers have voiced frustration with the brand's market
positioning, saying GM needs to clearly define whether or not it
is a more premium brand. Some have suggested GM should orient
Opel to compete with VW's Skoda.