DETROIT, June 5 General Motors Co is
recalling 1,627 new Cadillac and Chevrolet sedans to correct an
electrical glitch in the brake lamps and the cruise control.
The recalled cars include the just-introduced 2014 Chevrolet
Impala, as well as the 2013 Cadillac ATS and XTS, both released
last year.
GM, in a statement Wednesday, said the brake lamps on a
small number of vehicles may flash intermittently without the
brake pedal being applied. The condition also could cause the
cruise control to disengage.
The brake-lamp issue, GM said, "could falsely signal (to) a
following driver that the lead driver was slowing to a stop."
The concern is that a following driver then might not adjust his
or her vehicle speed when the lead vehicle does brake,
"resulting in a possible crash."
Dealers will reprogram the cars' body control module to
correct the problem, GM said. The fix will be made at no cost to
owners because the cars are under warranty.
GM said there are "no customer complaints or known crashes
or injuries" related to the issue.