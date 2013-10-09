DETROIT Oct 9 General Motors Co said on
Wednesday it is recalling nearly 22,000 of its 2014 Chevrolet
Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup trucks because of a
problem with their seats.
GM said that in the event of the trucks being struck from
behind, the reclining seat backs might move more than allowed by
safety regulators and not provide as much protection from injury
as designed.
GM said it has gotten no reports of accidents or injury
related to this possible defect.
Owners of the new trucks can have the seats inspected and if
necessary repaired at GM dealers.
Of the total of 21,721 pickup trucks recalled, 18,972 are in
the United States, 2,575 in Canada, 103 in Mexico and 71 outside
North America, GM said.