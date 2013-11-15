DETROIT Nov 15 General Motors Co is recalling nearly 15,000 Chevrolet Malibu sedans from model year 2013 to check for faulty wiring harnesses that could cause a fire.

GM on Friday also said it is recalling 44,406 Malibus from model year 2014 to check an issue that could cause the cars' defrosters to malfunction.

On 2013 Malibus equipped with optional power front seats, GM said the wiring harness could wear against the seat frame, which could result in "sparking, flickering lights, melted wiring, smoke or a fire."

GM said it is aware of two fires in unattended vehicles and "there are no known crashes or injuries" related to the condition.

The recall covers 14,909 vehicles in the United States, 13 in Canada and seven in Mexico.

On 2014 Malibus, GM said the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system may not operate properly. If the defroster is not working, drivers may not be able to clear the windshield, GM said.

The automaker said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or complaints due to the condition.

The recall covers 42,696 vehicles in the U.S., 1,034 in Canada and 676 in Mexico.