DETROIT Jan 10 General Motors Co said on
Friday it was recalling about 370,000 of its redesigned
full-size Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks
globally to reprogram software that could cause parts of the
exhaust to overheat and lead to fire.
GM said eight fires had been caused by the problem, but
there were no injuries. The company said all of the fires had
occurred in very cold places, and it urged customers to avoid
leaving trucks idling unattended.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker said the recall included 2014 model
trucks with 4.3 liter and 5.3 liter engines in the United
States, Canada, Mexico and other markets. Trucks with 6.2 liter
engines were not being recalled.
GM said signs of the problem were a continuous yellow "check
engine light" and an "engine power reduced" message in the
driver information center.
It said recall letters would be mailed next Thursday, but
customers could contact dealers for appointments beginning early
next week. It said the repair would take about 20 minutes.
Of the trucks recalled, about 303,813 are in the United
States, about 26,000 in Canada, about 665 in Mexico and about
7,753 in export markets, said company spokesman Alan Adler.
Adler said all the numbers were preliminary and that as of
late Friday the total number of vehicles being recalled was
370,000.
