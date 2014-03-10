DETROIT, March 10 General Motors Co said
on Monday that the team conducting a probe of the company's
handling of an ignition switch recall linked to 13 deaths
includes attorneys from both inside and outside the No. 1 U.S.
automaker.
The team conducting a review of last month's recall of more
than 1.6 million vehicles is being led by Tony Valukas, chairman
of the law firm Jenner & Block, and by GM's general counsel,
Michael Millikin, the company said.
In addition, lawyers from the firm King & Spalding are also
part of the team, GM said.
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra previously said in a letter to
employees that the company would take an "unvarnished" look at
the company's handling of the recall, which occurred about 10
years after the issue came to light.
GM's recall was to correct a condition that may allow the
engine and other components, including front airbags, to be
unintentionally turned off.
GM previously said the weight on the key ring, road
conditions or some other jarring event may cause the ignition
switch to move out of the "run" position, turning off the engine
and most of the car's electrical components. GM has recommended
that owners use only the ignition key with nothing else on the
key ring.
The company said last week that the initial replacement
parts will be available in early April.