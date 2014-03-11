WASHINGTON, March 11 A probe by the U.S.
Congress into General Motors' recall of malfunctioning cars
blamed for 13 deaths expanded on Tuesday when Senate Commerce
Committee Chairman John Rockfeller sought hearings related to
the company's ignition switch problems.
A Senate aide told Reuters that Rockefeller had asked
Senator Claire McCaskill, who chairs a Senate Commerce panel on
product safety, to convene a hearing on GM.
The widening inquiry comes after House of Representatives
Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton late on Monday
said his panel would probe GM and the National Highway Traffic
and Safety Administration's actions.
GM is recalling cars to correct an ignition problem that
could lead to cars' engines and other components, including
front airbags, to turn off while operating at high speed. More
than 1.6 million older vehicles are affected.
Asked about the upcoming Senate probe, GM spokesman Greg
Martin noted that the company on Monday said that it will
cooperate with Congress as it looks into how GM and the federal
government responded to the safety problem.
No hearing dates have yet been announced by the panels in
either chamber.