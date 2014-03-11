By Emily Flitter and Aruna Viswanatha and Ben Klayman
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON/DETROIT, March 11 Federal
prosecutors are examining whether General Motors is
criminally liable for failing to properly disclose problems with
some of its vehicles that were linked to 13 deaths and led to a
recall last month, according to a source familiar with the
investigation.
The New York-based probe is in its early stages, and the
source did not elaborate on the legal theory behind the
potential criminal liability.
Federal investigators are reviewing information about how GM
handled reports of problems with ignition switches that first
came to light 10 years ago, according to the source.
The source did not want to be named because the probe has
not been disclosed publicly.
GM declined to comment on Tuesday. Shares of GM closed down
5 percent to $35.18 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The federal probe by the U.S. attorney in Manhattan adds to
a growing list of U.S. authorities examining the recall, which
GM announced in February. The National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) previously opened an investigation into
whether GM reacted swiftly enough in its recall.
Earlier on Tuesday, Reuters reported that a U.S. Senate
committee chairman is seeking a hearing on the issue. The U.S.
House Energy and Commerce Committee also ordered GM and NHTSA to
turn over information about GM's ignition switch
problems.
The problems in some instances allowed the engine and other
components, including front airbags, to turn off while the
vehicle was traveling at high speed. More than 1.6 million older
vehicles are affected.
The failure is believed to be caused when weight on the
ignition key, road conditions or some other jarring event causes
the ignition switch to move out of the "run" position, turning
off the engine and most of the car's electrical components
mid-drive, with sometimes catastrophic results.
GM has recommended that owners use only the ignition key
with nothing else on the key ring.
The supplier of the ignition switch, Delphi Automotive Plc
, said in a statement on Tuesday that the part had not
been provided to any other automaker.
One analyst said the recall could have a longer-term impact
on GM. "The immediate financial impact is insignificant;
however, there could be some reputational risk which could
impact share," RBC Capital markets analyst Joseph Spak said.
"Obviously, the longer this stays in the headlines the worse
it could be for GM," he said.
TWO WEEKS TO RESPOND
GM is conducting an internal investigation into the matter
and announced earlier this week that the probe would be led by
Anton "Tony" Valukas, the chairman of law firm Jenner & Block.
The criminal probe of GM opened by Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara follows an investigation conducted by the same
office into Toyota's disclosure in 2009 of driver complaints of
unintended acceleration by some of its vehicles.
Toyota has been engaged in negotiations with Bharara's
office to settle that probe, which is also criminal, a source
familiar with the investigation previously told Reuters.
The House committee examining the GM issue, led by Michigan
Republican Fred Upton, gave the company and NHTSA until March 25
to turn over information about their responses to consumers'
complaints about the problem.
The committee has asked GM officials to provide a briefing
no later than March 18 on how GM has responded to reports of
incidents since 2003 and its interaction with NHTSA since then
on problems related to the ignition defect.
Upton led the 2000 investigation into Firestone tire
failures on Ford Motor Co vehicles, resulting in the TREAD
Act that requires automakers to report complaints of defects to
the NHTSA.
That law also makes it a crime to intentionally mislead the
agency about defects that lead to serious accidents.
The Justice Department can only open a grand jury
investigation into such allegations at the request of the U.S.
Transportation Secretary, according to the law.
"We are in communication with the Department of Justice but
have not asked Justice to investigate because we are still in
the midst of our own investigation regarding the timing of GM's
recall," a Transportation Department spokesman said in a
statement.
The person familiar with the criminal probe declined to
discuss whether prosecutors were considering liability under the
TREAD Act.