DETROIT, July 23 General Motors Co on
Wednesday announced six recalls covering 717,950 vehicles in the
United States for varying reasons.
None of the recalls were related to the ignition switch
issues that have caused nearly 15 million recalls of GM vehicles
worldwide this year. The new set of recalls brings GM's recalls
worldwide this year to nearly 30 million.
The largest recall is for a potentially loose bolt in power
adjustable front seats for several cars from model years 2010
and 2012.
Vehicles involved in the recalls announced Wednesday have
been linked to two crashes, 3 injuries and no deaths, GM said.
