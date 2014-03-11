NEW YORK/WASHINGTON/DETROIT, March 11 Federal
prosecutors in New York are examining whether General Motors
is criminally liable for failing to properly disclose
problems with some of its vehicles that were linked to 13 deaths
and led to a recall last month, according to a source familiar
with the investigation.
The probe is in its early stages, and the source did not
elaborate on the legal theory behind the potential criminal
liability.
Federal investigators are reviewing information about how GM
handled reports of problems with ignition switches that first
came to light 10 years ago, according to the source.
The source did not want to be named because the probe has
not been disclosed publicly.
GM declined to comment on Tuesday.