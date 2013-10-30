DETROIT Oct 30 General Motors Co on
Wednesday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on
strong results in its core North American market and a
smaller-than-anticipated loss in Europe.
Net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $757
million, or 45 cents a share in the third quarter, compared with
$1.48 billion, or 89 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Excluding one-time items related to the repurchase of
preferred stock and tax expenses, GM earned 96 cents a share, 2
cents more than analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had
expected.
The results in North America and Europe helped to offset
weaker-than-expected earnings in GM's international operations,
which include China and South America. The international
earnings fell to $299 million from $761 million last year as the
markets outside China were a drag.