* N. American profit margin hits two-year high
* Europe loss narrows, sales in region rise for first time
in 2 yrs
* 3rd-quarter EPS ex-items $0.96 vs Wall Street view $0.94
* GM shares up 3.4 pct in late afternoon
(Adds details of restructuring in Europe, updates stock price)
By Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Oct 30 General Motors Co on
Wednesday posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit as
the U.S. automaker's new lineup of pickup trucks and other
revamped models boosted North American results.
While GM's China operations remained stable, profit margins
in the core North American market hit a two-year high on the
strength of vehicles like the Chevrolet Silverado pickup and
Impala sedan which allowed GM to boost pricing by $400 million.
Like its smaller U.S. rival, Ford Motor Co, GM also
offered a more optimistic picture of Europe, where the company's
revenue rose for the first time in two years.
GM's shares rose as much as 4.1 percent, the largest one-day
percentage gain in nearly two months. They were still up 3.4
percent at $37.27 late on Wednesday afternoon on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Europe has been a focus for investors since GM went public
in November 2010 following its bankruptcy reorganization and a
$49.5 billion government bailout in 2009.
GM Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann said the No. 1 U.S.
automaker's European unit remains on track to achieve its target
of breaking even in the next year or so. GM has lost money in
Europe for 13 straight years.
"The story in Europe overall is really consistent with the
plan we laid out," he told reporters. "Our overall objective of
getting to break-even by mid-decade, clearly we're well on track
toward that."
Excluding one-time items, GM earned 96 cents a share, 2
cents more than analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had
expected. The quarter included charges related to the repurchase
of preferred stock and an impairment of goodwill in the
company's South Korean operations.
MARGIN BOOST
GM has set a goal of hitting 10 percent profit margins in
North America by mid-decade. In the third quarter, GM's margin
in the region jumped to 9.3 percent, which Citi analyst Itay
Michaeli said "adds credibility" to GM's margin target.
GM's U.S. finance chief, Chuck Stephens, said the
fourth-quarter margin would be lower than in the third quarter,
but still higher than a year ago.
Ford's North American profit margin in the third quarter was
10.6 percent.
Also on Wednesday, Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co
and Chrysler Group both reported strong U.S. sales in
the quarter.
GM's third-quarter net income attributable to common
shareholders fell to $757 million, or 45 cents a share, compared
with $1.48 billion, or 89 cents a share, in the year-ago
quarter. But operating earnings rose almost 15 percent to $2.64
billion.
Revenue rose 3.7 percent from last year to $38.98 billion,
but that was short of the $39.49 billion analysts had expected.
"So much for the profits warning that was worrying the
market," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a research
note, adding the results may cause Wall Street to raise 2014
profit estimates slightly. "(Third-quarter) results for GM were
more treat than trick."
GM's operating earnings in North America jumped 27 percent
to a better-than-expected $2.19 billion. Analysts polled had
expected $2.13 billion.
Stephens acknowledged production of the new full-size pickup
trucks suffered slightly in October due to a shortage of axles
from supplier American Axle, but the automaker expects
to make up that lost output in the current quarter. He also said
the issues would have no impact on next year's launch of related
large SUVs.
'AHEAD OF PLAN'
The loss in Europe fell by more than half to $214 million
from a loss of $487 million last year as GM squeezed out $400
million in costs and boosted revenue year over year for the
first time since the third quarter of 2011. Analysts had
expected a loss of $267.7 million.
"We believe management is ahead of plan to be break-even in
Europe by mid-decade," Buckingham Research analyst Joseph
Amaturo said of GM in a research note.
GM's comments echoed those by Ford, which last week forecast
turning a profit in Europe by 2015.
CFO Ammann said GM will incur "significant" restructuring
costs for closing its assembly plant in Bochum, Germany, by the
end of 2014 and some of the charges may affect financial results
as early as the fourth quarter of this year. He did not outline
the expected savings from the move.
GM said in a U.S. regulatory filing on Wednesday that it was
in talks with Bochum labor officials to finalize severance terms
for the plant's hourly workers.
So far this year, GM's restructuring in Germany has cost $64
million and eliminated 250 jobs, according to the filing. The
company said it expected to complete restructuring programs in
Europe in the fourth quarter that would cost another $100
million and cut an additional 390 jobs.
Ammann also reaffirmed that GM's break-even target does not
include any material impact from savings generated by the
company's alliance with French automaker Peugeot SA.
GM recently said it would shift the financial reporting of
its profitable Russian market to the European unit from the
international operations, but Ammann said that does not change
the break-even timetable.
China's earnings slightly improved and GM's China partner,
SAIC Motor Corp, on Wednesday posted a
stronger-than-expected profit. However, markets outside China,
including India and Southeast Asia, were a hindrance due to more
competitive pricing by competitors, Ammann said.
Analysts said Japanese automakers were taking advantage of
the weaker yen to offer deals.
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Matthew Lewis)