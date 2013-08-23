Aug 23 A year after General Motors Co
decided to pass on advertising during the Super Bowl because
commercial television time was too expensive, the automaker said
on Friday it would return to the big game in February.
General Motors said it would advertise its Chevrolet brand
during the Feb. 2 National Football League Championship game,
which will air in the United States on News Corp's Fox.
The 2014 Super Bowl will be a "great stage" for promoting
the brand, which is launching 12 new vehicles by the end of
2014, according to Tim Mahoney, Chevrolet's global chief
marketing officer.
The Super Bowl is typically one of the most-watched
television events in the United States. An estimated 108.4
million people tuned in this year to watch the Baltimore Ravens
beat the San Francisco 49ers. It was the third-most watched TV
program in U.S. history.
Fox is charging around $4 million for a 30-second spot,
according to industry trade reports. Eighty-five percent of ad
time for the Super Bowl has already been bought, USA Today
reported on Thursday. That figure is expected to reach 90
percent by the time the NFL season opens Sept. 5, according to
the USA Today report. Fox could not be reached immediately for
comment.
GM announced in May 2012 that it was not going to advertise
during the 2013 Super Bowl, which was broadcast by CBS Corp
. GM's former global marketing chief Joel Ewanick said at
the time, "We simply can't justify the expense."