DETROIT Oct 11 The U.S. Treasury said it sold
another $570.1 million worth of General Motors Co common
stock last month as it moved toward exiting its holdings in the
automaker by the end of March 2014.
Treasury said in documents filed online on Thursday that as
of the end of September it had recovered about $36 billion from
its $49.5 billion bailout, which helped the No. 1 U.S. automaker
get out of bankruptcy in 2009.
On Sept. 26, Treasury launched the third phase of a plan to
sell its GM stake, which once stood at 60.8 percent. When it
outlined its exit plan in December 2012, Treasury said it would
sell all its GM shares in 12 to 15 months.
Treasury did not disclose how many shares it recently sold,
but said its stake stood at about 7 percent. At the end of the
second phase of trading, it owned 101.3 million shares, or 7.3
percent.
Treasury officials have said the government will lose $15
billion on the $85 billion auto industry bailout that included
Chrysler, but said the intention was to save jobs, not make a
profit.
The U.S. taxpayer bailout led some critics to dub the
company "Government Motors," and executives said the stigma hurt
sales some.
GM Chief Executive Dan Akerson has said the end of the
Treasury stake would bring closure to the bailout and remove the
perception of government ownership among customers.
Analysts have speculated that Treasury's exit could be
earlier than expected and that once the entire stake is sold the
automaker may consider reinstating a dividend on the common
shares. A common stock dividend has not been paid since May
2008.
GM executives have said they will focus on reinvesting in
company operations.