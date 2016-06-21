TOKYO, June 22 Honda Motor Co. said on
Wednesday that its brand image in Japan had been tarnished by a
series of recalls over quality issues related to its Fit model
and this was weighing on domestic sales.
Since late 2013, Honda has conducted numerous recalls of its
Fit cars, a sub compact model with ample cargo space which was
once the automaker's best-selling domestic model, mainly to fix
issues related to the vehicle's programming and its engine.
"We had a period of ongoing recalls of the Fit in the past
two years or so which had a negative impact on the brand's
image," Honda's chief operating officer for Japan operations
Kimiyoshi Teratani said.
He said domestic sales of the model, which is available in
other markets around the world, had slumped since the recall,
while the ongoing withdrawal of millions of vehicles over
potentially faulty air bags made by Takata Corp had
"dealt another blow" to the company.
Overall, Honda's annual domestic vehicle sales fell 12.2
percent to 668,000 in the year ended March and the automaker
expects sales for the current year to drop nearly 3 percent.
Domestic sales comprised about 14 percent of the automaker's
global sales last year.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; editing by David Clarke)