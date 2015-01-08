By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Honda Motor Co has agreed to pay $70
million to the U.S. government in penalties for failing to
report hundreds of injuries, deaths and other consumer claims
involving its cars, transportation officials said on Thursday.
In November, Honda revealed that it had failed to report
1,729 cases involving deaths or injuries between July 2003 and
June 2014. Eight of those incidences involved Takata Corp air
bags that had ruptured and have been the subject of massive
recalls and federal investigations.
Honda has been under investigation for violations of the
National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's Early
Warning Reporting regulations. The rules require automakers to
quickly report any information regarding possible defects,
deaths and injuries or damage and warranty claims made by
consumers.