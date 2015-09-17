By Joseph White
| DETROIT, Sept 16
DETROIT, Sept 16 Honda Motor Co
unveiled the tenth generation of its Civic small car Wednesday,
aiming to reinvigorate its best-selling model at a time when
many consumers are bypassing small sedans for sport utility
vehicles.
The 2016 Civic, which will be sold worldwide, will have a
sportier exterior design, a revamped interior and offer as
either optional or standard equipment features such as automatic
emergency braking and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto connectivity
systems.
The new Civic is designed to deliver more than 40 miles (64
km) per gallon in highway driving, John Mendel, executive vice
president of Honda's U.S. sales arm said in Detroit Wednesday.
The 2015 Civic is rated at 29 miles (47 km) per gallon in city
driving and 38 miles mpg (61 kmpg) in highway driving by U.S.
regulators. Honda said it will disclose prices for the new Civic
later, but Mendel said they will be in line with the current
model, which starts at about $18,490.
The Civic is a pillar of Honda's global business, selling
more than 800,000 cars annually. In the 1980s, Civics drove
Honda's breakthrough in the United States market. Durable,
thoughtfully designed and highly efficient, the Civic upstaged
Detroit's poorly built gas guzzlers of the time.
The outgoing Civic, however, was criticized for drab styling
and mediocre driving performance. The new car has a more refined
interior, sporty creases on its sides and front fenders that
rise above the center of the hood like a sports car.
The Civic is the ninth best-selling model line in the
American market this year, but rivals, including the Detroit
Three and Korea's Hyundai Motor Co, now have highly
competitive cars in the Civic's class.
The new Civic arrives as cheap gasoline and a flood of
compact sport utility vehicles are luring consumers out of
smaller sedans. In the United States, Civic sales are down 4
percent for the year through Aug. 31, while the overall car and
light truck market is up nearly 4 percent.
The new Civic will compete at Honda dealerships with the
CR-V and HR-V small sport utility vehicles. Small SUVs such as
the CR-V, Toyota Motor Corp's RAV4, Ford Motor Co's
Escape and General Motors Co's Chevrolet Trax are
gaining in popularity in China and Europe as well.
Mendel said Honda is confident the Civic will maintain
worldwide sales at their current level.
