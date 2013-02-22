DETROIT Feb 22 Honda Motor Co, Japan's
third largest automaker, is relocating its U.S. leadership team
from California to Ohio, where the company has several
manufacturing and technical facilities.
The automaker also is merging support services for its
various North American operations under a new subsidiary, Honda
North America Services, on April 1.
A spokesman said the moves are designed to centralize key
functions and speed decision making.
Honda North America and HNSA will be located at the
automaker's existing campus in Marysville, Ohio, where Honda
opened the first Japanese auto plant in the United States in
1982.
HNSA will help coordinate such common functions as
manufacturing, purchasing, sales, research and development for
Honda North America and such affiliates as Honda of America
Manufacturing and Honda Engineering North America.
Tetsuo Iwamura, Honda's top North American executive, will
move to Marysville from Torrance, California, where the
company's sales arm, American Honda Motor Co, will remain.
Iwamura will take on the additional title of chief operating
officer of Automobile Operations for the Japanese parent. He
remains president of Honda North America, COO of North American
regional operations, and president and CEO of American Honda
Motor.
Hidenobu Iwata has been named president of the newly
established Honda North America Services unit, while continuing
as president of Honda of America Manufacturing and senior
managing officer of Honda Motor Co.
Both Iwamura and Iwata will be based in Marysville.
Fewer than 50 employees will move from Torrance to
Marysville, Honda said, while about 2,500 employees will remain
in California.
Nissan Motor Co announced in late 2005 plans to
shift its U.S. headquarters and most employees from Carson,
California, to Franklin, Tennessee, near the automaker's
manufacturing facilities. The new headquarters building opened
in 2010.
