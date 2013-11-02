DETROIT Nov 1 Honda Motor Co said on Friday
that it will recall about 344,000 Odyssey minivans in the United
States to fix a software defect that may lead the vehicle to
suddenly and harshly brake without the driver pressing the brake
pedal.
But Honda will not be able to make the necessary fix until
next spring when the required part, called a yaw rate sensor, is
available.
The Japanese automaker said it is not aware of any crashes
or injuries related to this problem, which affects minivans
built for the 2007 and 2008 model years.
In those models, the vehicle stability assist system can
malfunction if the minivan is driven in a certain way, Honda
said. The VSA system can suddenly apply the brakes without
illuminating the brake lights, increasing the risk of a crash.
"An updated yaw sensor will be installed in affected Odyssey
vehicles to remedy the error in the VSA software," Honda said in
a press release. "However, the yaw sensor will not be available
until spring of 2014."
As a stop-gap measure Honda will send letters to vehicle
owners describing the steps needed to ensure the VSA system is
properly calibrated when the vehicle is restarted.
Honda will send a second letter to owners once the sensors
are available next year.
