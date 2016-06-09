* Latest Honda recall part of expanded global Takata recall
* Recalls mount after Takata declared more airbags defective
(Updates recalled vehicle count, adds details on global recall)
TOKYO, June 9 Honda Motor Co said on
Thursday it was recalling around 784,000 vehicles in Japan, part
of an expanded recall for potentially deadly Takata Corp
airbags.
Automakers are ramping up recalls after the auto parts
maker, under pressure from the U.S. government, agreed last
month to declare more of its airbags as defective in the United
States.
Takata's airbag inflators can explode with excessive force
in hot, humid conditions, and have been linked to more than 100
injuries and 13 deaths, mainly in the United States.
More than 100 million vehicles have been recalled worldwide
over faulty Takata airbags, and Honda's recall is part of a push
by Japanese authorities to make sure that Takata air bags
without a drying agent are off the road by March 2019.
Honda, a major customer of Takata air bags, said it is
recalling models including its Odyssey minivan, Fit subcompact
model and Civic sedan with production dates ranging between 2003
and 2009 to replace passenger-side air bags.
Facing ballooning recall costs and lawsuits over its faulty
airbags, Takata is seeking financial backers. Private equity
firm KKR & Co and Chinese auto supplier Ningbo Joyson
Electronic Corp have expressed interest in
investing.
Separately, Nissan Motor Co recalled some 230,000
Note mini multi-purpose vehicles in Japan over a potential fault
with its engine bracket mount, and around 57,200 of its Skyline
and Infiniti Q50 sedan models in Japan, North America, Europe
and other regions over steering issues.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and
Edwina Gibbs)