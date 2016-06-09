TOKYO, June 9 Honda Motor Co on
Thursday recalled a total of around 780,000 vehicles in Japan
over air bags made by Takata Corp.
Recalled vehicles include the automaker's Odyssey minivan
and Fit subcompact model.
Automakers are ramping up recalls of Takata air bag
inflators after the auto parts maker, under pressure from the
U.S. government, agreed last month to declare more of its
airbags as defective in the United States.
Separately, Nissan recalled around 230,000 of its Note mini
multi-purpose vehicles in Japan over a potential fault with its
engine bracket mount, and a total of around 57,200 of its
Skyline and Infiniti Q50 models in Japan, North America, Europe
China and other regions over steering issues.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)