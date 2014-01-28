* Says exported 108,705 vehicles in 2013 vs 88,537 imports
* North American plant investment $2.7 bln in past 3 years
* Trend toward increasing exports to continue -executive
By Bernie Woodall
Jan 28 Honda Motor Co last year
exported more cars out of the United States than it imported
into the country, claiming a first among major Japanese
automakers.
More than 30 years after it began building cars in the U.S.,
the company's North American arm said it shipped 108,705 Honda
and Acura brand vehicles out of the U.S. in 2013. The company
imported 88,537 vehicles into the U.S. from Japan.
Rick Schostek, Honda North America's executive vice
president, told reporters on a conference call the milestone was
"one that's been 30 years in the making". The exported vehicles
carried a value of $2.658 billion.
The net exporter status is also the product of significant
recent investment - Honda has put more than $2.7 billion into
expanding its North American auto plants in the past three
years. That's part of a strategy designed to boost production in
the U.S. and make cars close to the markets where they are sold,
said Schostek.
Honda shipped from U.S. plants last year to 50 countries,
but most of the exports went to Mexico. Honda did not include
shipments to Canada in its U.S. export figures.
Having begun importing the gas-sipping subcompact Civic into
the U.S. in 1973, Honda began making cars in the country in
1982. Its Marysville, Ohio, plant, was the first to be owned by
a Japanese auto company in the U.S., and the Accord sedan was
the first model to roll off its assembly line.
The company now has seven auto assembly plants in North
America, including four in the United States. An eighth plant in
Celaya in Mexico opens next month, making the Honda Fit
subcompact.
From 1987 to 2012, 1 million Honda vehicles were exported
after production at U.S. plants. In 1988, it exported an Accord
Coupe to Japan for the first time, but the company now does not
export any U.S.-made products to its home base in Japan.
EXPORT-IMPORT TREND
The 2013 numbers marked a significant switch from a year
earlier as Honda stepped up investment and production. In 2012,
Honda imports to the U.S. market were about 136,000,
outnumbering exports from its U.S. of about 74,000.
Honda also set a record last year for the number of vehicles
it built at U.S. plants, about 1.3 million. Including plants in
Canada and Mexico, Honda made 1.78 million vehicles in North
America.
Honda's trend toward increasing its exports from U.S. and
North American plants will continue in the next few years,
Schostek said.
The gap in favor of imports to the U.S. market was
substantially wider just five years ago, when 187,000 Honda and
Acura vehicles came into the U.S. market while only about 20,000
were exported.
The weaker yen had little impact on imports from Japan in
the U.S. market, primarily due to the long-term strategy of
localized production, Honda said.
Schostek said boosting U.S. exports by the company is aided
by the increasing reliance on U.S.-based research and
development of Honda and Acura vehicles sold in North America. A
third of the Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were
designed and developed there, Schostek said.
Honda says that 95 percent of the vehicles it sells in North
America are made at local plants.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)