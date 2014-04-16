By Norihiko Shirouzu, Paul Lienert and Yoko Kubota
| TOYOTA CITY, Japan/IRVINE, Calif., April 17
1997, Toyota caught its competitors by surprise with the
revolutionary Prius, the first commercially successful
gasoline-electric hybrid car. Now, the Japanese firm is trying
to do the same with a technology that seems straight out of
science fiction.
Toyota Motor Corp will next year launch a
hydrogen-powered car in the United States, Japan and Europe. For
now, people at Toyota are calling it the 2015 FC car, for
fuel-cell.
Fuel-cell cars use a "stack" of cells that
electro-chemically combine hydrogen with oxygen to generate
electricity that helps propel the car. Their only emission, bar
heat, is water vapor, they can run five times longer than
battery electric cars, and it takes just minutes to fill the
tank with hydrogen - far quicker than even the most rapid
charger can recharge a battery electric car.
The 2015 launch culminates a 20-year zig-zag quest during
which Toyota first struggled to get the technology to work and
then strained to lower manufacturing costs enough to permit
realistic pricing. It has also been playing catch-up to rival
Honda Motor Co, which has set the early pace with its
FCX Clarity, a sleek, purpose-built hydrogen car.
The cost-cutting continues, though Toyota thinks it has
cracked the code with incremental design improvements, such as
using wider, flatter "fettuccine-style" copper in coils that
make the motor more powerful, and thus smaller and cheaper.
"With the 2015 FC car we think we've achieved a degree of
dominance over our rivals," Satoshi Ogiso, a Toyota managing
director, said in a recent interview at the group's global
headquarters. "With the car, we make a first giant step" toward
making fuel-cell vehicles practical for everyday use.
What's more, executives and engineers say Toyota is willing
to sell the car at a loss for a long while to popularize the new
technology - just as it did with the Prius, which, with other
hybrids, now accounts for 14 percent of Toyota's annual sales,
excluding group companies, of around 9 million vehicles.
As a result, drivers in key "green" markets such as
California may be able to buy the car for a little more than
$30,000-$40,000, after government subsidies - if management
approves a pricing strategy put forward by a group of managers
and engineers. General Motors Co's Chevrolet Volt, a
near-all-electric plug-in hybrid, for comparison, starts at
around $35,000 in the United States.
The stakes are high - for global automakers, oil producers,
economies, and the environment.
INFRASTRUCTURE ROADBLOCKS
As with battery electric cars, a major challenge for
fuel-cell automakers is a lack of infrastructure, with few
hydrogen fuel stations in the world. Estimates vary, but it
costs about $2 million to build a single hydrogen fuel station
in the United States, according to Toyota executives.
Safety is also a concern. Hydrogen is a highly flammable
element when not handled properly.
The Toyota launch pits fuel-cell technology against battery
electric in a race to capture the hearts and wallets of drivers
looking for engines that are easier on the environment.
Automakers are under pressure to invest in so-called
"zero-emission" cars as tougher rules globally demand lower
harmful emissions and better fuel economy.
It's a polarizing debate.
Takeshi Uchiyamada, the 67-year-old "father of the
Prius" whose success catapulted him from mid-level engineer to
Toyota board chairman, says technology inefficiencies will make
the battery electric car little more than an "errands car" - a
small run-around for shopping, dropping the kids at school and
other short-haul chores.
Other global automakers in the fuel-cell camp include
Daimler AG, Hyundai Motor Co and Honda,
which plans to introduce an upgraded FCX Clarity next year with
seating for five, a smaller fuel-cell stack, greater power and a
longer driving range.
Those betting on battery electric cars include Nissan Motor
Co, Tesla Motors Inc, Bayerische Motoren Werke
AG, GM, Ford Motor Co and Chinese automakers
backed by the country's industrial policymakers. China offers
generous purchase incentives for those buying battery electric
cars and aims to have 5 million "new energy" vehicles - mostly
all-electric and near all-electric plug-in hybrids - on the road
by 2020. Several of these will be exhibited at the Beijing auto
show from April 20.
Tesla chief Elon Musk has said hydrogen is an unsuitable
fuel for cars. In a videotaped speech last year to employees and
others at a new Tesla service center in Germany, Musk said:
"Fuel-cell is so bullshit. Hydrogen is a quite dangerous gas.
It's suitable for the upper-stage rocket, but not for cars."
Even Toyota only expects tens of thousands of fuel-cell cars
to be sold each year a decade from now as the new technology
will need time to gain traction.
GETTING YELLED AT
It's been a long road for Toyota to get this far.
Ogiso, who was part of the team that came up with the Prius
and now leads the development of hydrogen cars, likens the
two-decade effort to "racing cars in dark tunnels."
"You don't know whether you're ahead or behind," said the
53-year-old engineer-turned executive.
Just a decade ago, it cost more than $1 million to
manufacture a fuel-cell vehicle propulsion system. Toyota has
whittled down those costs and overcome technological hurdles,
such as how to start the car in very cold weather.
In October 2003, a materials researcher at Toyota's tech
center in Ann Arbor, Michigan gave a presentation in which he
highlighted the difficulty his team faced in solving this issue.
Shortly afterwards, rival Honda said it developed a fuel-cell
car that could run in temperatures as low as minus 20 Celsius
(minus 4 Fahrenheit). "It was embarrassing, and we were yelled
at by the big bosses," recalled a person familiar with the
incident.
Five years later, there was more embarrassment at the hands
of Honda - what Toyota fuel-cell engineers call the "Clarity
shock" - referring to Honda's launch of the FCX Clarity. "Honda
built every part of that from the ground up, and it had cool
styling," said a Toyota engineer who has been on the fuel-cell
team for more than a decade. "It sent shockwaves through our
team."
On a single floor of Toyota's research tower, across the
street from the Tokyo headquarters, some 200 material
scientists, chemists, computer programmers and mechanical
engineers worked to nail down the hydrogen electric fuel-cell
technology they needed.
LESS PLATINUM
A sizeable chunk of the cost savings has come from using
less platinum as a catalyst in the electrochemical reaction
between hydrogen and oxygen, resulting in fuel economies. Toyota
says its 2015 hydrogen car should drive 700 km (435 miles) on a
single tank, more than many conventional gasoline-engine cars,
and a strong selling point to those worried about driving range.
Ogiso and his engineers are reluctant to talk specifically
about how they made their breakthrough, but noted Toyota's
expertise in nanotechnology, allowing them to shrink platinum
particles to better combine oxygen and hydrogen and generate
more electricity. That allowed them to reduce the size of the
cell stack and use less fuel to make the car go farther.
Ogiso says Toyota has cut the platinum use per car by more
than two-thirds through nanotechnology and stack-design
improvements, and he expects to trim that further. Engineer
Hitoshi Nomasa said a hydrogen-powered Toyota SUV now uses
around 30 grams of platinum in the fuel-cell, down from 100
grams previously. Platinum currently costs $1,437 an ounce (28
grams) on world markets.
Toyota has also borrowed spare parts from the Prius and
other gasoline-electric hybrids it sells around the world. While
the fuel-cell car uses hydrogen as fuel, it otherwise resembles
the hybrid models as both use electricity to power their motors.
"Very roughly ... under the hood of the 2015 FC car lie more
or less the exact same components used for the Prius and other
hybrids," said another Toyota fuel-cell engineer, referring to
the electric motor, "transaxle" gear and hybrid battery pack,
among the parts lifted from the hybrid spares bin.
Even the incremental advance with the "fettuccine coils" -
the wide, flat-shaped copper wire can bind the coil more tightly
and needs less space - took the Toyota team a decade to hone.
While costs have come down significantly, Toyota says a
hydrogen car's fuel-cell propulsion system alone still costs it
close to $50,000 to produce. That's partly why some Toyota money
managers want a more conservative pricing strategy - of
$50,000-$100,000 - said one individual on the 2015 FC car launch
team.
"It might be tough to price it below $50,000," Ogiso said.
"But anything is possible at this point."
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)