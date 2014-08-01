Aug 1 South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co is recalling about 420,000 vehicles covering three models for separate problems in the United States, after recalling 883,000 Sonata sedans this week, according to U.S. safety regulators.

No injuries or accidents have been reported in the latest recall, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on its website on Friday.

Some 225,000 Santa Fe crossover vehicles from the 2001 to 2006 model years are being recalled in 20 cold-weather U.S. states because road salt can cause rust in a coil spring, the NHTSA said. The coil spring could fracture and puncture a tire, increasing the risk of a crash.

About 133,000 mid-size Sonata sedans from the 2011 model year are being recalled because leaking brake fluid can increase the distance required for a vehicle to stop, adding to the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.

The automaker is recalling about 61,000 Veracruz crossovers from the 2007 to 2012 model years because an oil leak may lead to damage to the alternator and the vehicle's charging system, which could result in a full loss of power, increasing the risk of a crash, the NHTSA said.

On Thursday, the NHTSA reported that because of a potentially defective tranmission-shift cable, about 883,000 Sonata sedans from model years 2011 to 2014 will be recalled. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)