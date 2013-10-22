DETROIT/SEOUL Oct 22 Hyundai Motor Co
said on Tuesday it would expand a U.S. recall of
about 27,500 Genesis sedans to South Korea and other markets to
address a potential brake issue as it prepares to unveil a new
version of the large sedan as early as next month.
Hyundai said it is recalling the cars, which were built from
April 1, 2008, through March 16, 2012, to replace the brake
fluid. The company declined to specify the other countries that
could be affected.
While the United States and South Korea are two of the
biggest markets for the premium sedan, the issue is unlikely to
have a serious effect on sales. It does however come as Hyundai
tries to rebuild its reputation after a massive recall in April
that affected more than 2 million cars sold by Hyundai and
affiliate Kia Motors Corp.
The company had already initiated a service campaign in
March to replace the brake fluid in the affected cars as they
were brought into dealers. The fluid had been replaced in about
60 percent, or about 40,000, of the vehicles, a spokesman said.
However, after receiving word that U.S. safety regulators
had opened an investigation into an estimated 40,000 Genesis
cars from model year 2009, Hyundai decided to recall the rest,
the company said. Letters will be mailed to the affected owners
starting next month.
Owners will be instructed to bring their cars to Hyundai
dealers for brake inspections and changing of the brake fluid
with replacement fluid containing an anticorrosive additive, the
Hyundai spokesman said. There will be no cost to the owners.
U.S. safety regulators at the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration had opened a preliminary evaluation into
an estimated 40,000 Genesis cars from model year 2009 after
receiving 23 consumer complaints alleging reduced brake
effectiveness, according to documents filed online. Several
complaints said the problem was diagnosed as a faulty antilock
brake system module.
In one complaint NHTSA received, a consumer in Florida
alleged that her brakes did not work, resulting in a crash into
another vehicle stopped at a red light. In another complaint,
the consumer reported responding to the same problem by using
the parking brake, which caused the driver to lose control.