Dec 9 U.S. safety regulators are considering
whether to expand a recall of the Hyundai Elantra because the
airbags could cause an injury in a side impact accident.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
Monday it opened a recall query on December 4 regarding the
2009-2012 Elantra Touring.
Nearly 52,000 of those cars have a design similar to the one
on 186,254 2011-2013 Elantra sedans recalled last March, the
agency said.
NHTSA said a metal support bracket attached to the headliner
on those vehicles could strike and injure occupants if a side
curtain airbag deployed in a side-impact crash.
The agency said it had received no complaints or reports of
incidents or injuries related to the earlier recall on the
latest batch of Elantra models.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)