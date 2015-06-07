* Hyundai squeezed by limited SUV range & capacity
* May sales in U.S. fell 10 pct despite market growth
* Hyundai to discontinue Veracruz, its biggest SUV
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, June 8 Hyundai Motor, whose
sedan-heavy lineup has held it back in a U.S. market powered by
sport utility vehicles, is considering developing larger SUVs
based on its Genesis luxury sedan, four people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
However, it could take two or three years for the vehicle to
go on sale and the South Korean firm's poor track record with
bigger SUVs, and its lack of pickup trucks, underscore the
challenges in cracking the high-margin market for utility
vehicles dominated by U.S. and Japanese rivals.
There is no certainty Hyundai will bring the new vehicle to
market, one of the people said, given concerns about its lack of
brand power in the higher-priced SUV segment, and whether oil
prices could surge again and erode the market for gas-guzzlers.
"We are timid when it comes to bigger SUVs," said the person
familiar with Hyundai's vehicle development who did not want to
be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
The automaker is considering an internal proposal made last
year to develop Genesis-based SUVs to fill a gap at the high end
of its SUV range, said a second person with knowledge of the
matter. The aim would be to plug into the appeal of the Genesis
to elevate Hyundai's overall brand image.
U.S. sales of the Genesis jumped by more than a third in
January-May to nearly 15,000, far outpacing Hyundai's overall
sales gains of just 2 percent.
At the end of next month, Hyundai will halt production of
its biggest SUV, the Veracruz, according to the newspaper
published by its South Korean labour union. Last year, Hyundai
sold fewer than 5,000 of its Veracruz, all in South Korea,
compared with 54,325 globally in 2007.
Hyundai confirmed the discontinuation of the Veracruz, but
said "this does not mean we are giving up on a large SUV
line-up."
"We are considering developing premium, large SUVs based on
customers' needs. We plan to respond to the fast-changing market
centred around SUVs by beefing up our SUV line-up," it said in
an emailed response to Reuters' inquiries.
SLOW LANE
Once an outperformer in the United States, Hyundai's May
sales there fell 10 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest
drop in nearly five years and lagging the market's 2 percent
gain.
Hyundai shares are down 18 percent in 2015, the worst
performing among major global automakers, also hit by a weak yen
that benefits Japanese rivals.
Sales of SUVs and trucks are booming in the United States
and South Korea, Hyundai's second and third-biggest markets
after China, but Hyundai offers only two SUVs in the U.S. - the
compact Tucson and the mid-sized Santa Fe, and no pickups. In
contrast, Toyota Motor's American lineup features eight
SUVs and two pickups.
"Overall, Hyundai needs to have competitive entries in the
midsize, compact and sub-compact CUV/SUV segments," said Tom
Libby, manager, loyalty and industry analysis at research firm
IHS Automotive.
Of all new Hyundai vehicles registered in the United States
last year, 21.4 percent were CUVs (crossover utility vehicles)
or SUVs, compared with 33.9 percent for the industry, according
to IHS Automotive.
BUMPY ROAD
Hyundai's caution over making big SUVs with three rows of
seats is born of experience.
In 2007, it brought the Veracruz to the United States,
positioning it as a luxury model, but stopped selling it there
in 2013 as sales dwindled. In 2011, sister company Kia Motors
pulled its largest SUV, the Borrego or Mohave, from
the U.S. market just three years after launch.
"Oil prices are cheap now, but nobody knows how that's going
to change. Mohave was a good vehicle, but its sales fell as fuel
prices rose," the first individual said.
Even where it has had SUV success with its Tucson compact,
Hyundai is constrained by tight capacity, and a second South
Korean production line to supply markets including the United
States won't be online until September.
A planned U.S. factory to make SUVs will enter production
only in 2017, a source told Reuters previously.
Hyundai has said it is considering developing its first
pickup, based on its Santa Cruz mid-sized concept, to give it
some play in the United States where pickups account for 14
percent of vehicle sales, according to IHS data.
