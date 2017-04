DETROIT, April 1 Toyota Motor Corp said its U.S. March sales rose 5 percent to 215,348 vehicles.

This beat expectations from Edmunds.com of a rise of 1 percent in the month.

Toyota issued its overall sales figure Tuesday morning and will release a more detailed sales account at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT). (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)