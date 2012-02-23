DETROIT Feb 23 J.D. Power and
Associates-LMC Automotive raised on Thursday their 2012 U.S.
auto sales forecast to 14 million vehicles, up from 13.8 million
vehicles, as the consultant firms said the lagging European
economy is not holding back U.S. sales.
Auto sales in 2011 were 12.8 million vehicles.
A rebound in leasing, more available credit and long-term
financing as well as pent-up demand caused the rise in the
forecast, the consultant firms said.
February auto sales are seen finishing at 1.06 million
vehicles, up 3 percent from a year ago, for a seasonally
adjusted annualized selling rate of 14 million vehicles, the
firms said.
"The auto industry is currently well positioned for the best
performance since 2007 and is expected to approach full recovery
in the next two years with total light-vehicle sales at 16
million units by 2014," said Jeff Schuster, senior vice
president of forecasting at LMC Automotive.