FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 2 The global car market will grow by 4 percent to 68 million vehicles next year from an estimated 65.4 million in 2011, driven in part by robust sales in the United States, German auto industry association VDA said on Friday.

"Car demand there (in the United States) is apparently less affected by the high unemployment rate and difficult real estate market than many experts believed," VDA President Matthias Wissmann said.

"We expect that a renewal of the light vehicle fleet, the launch of numerous new models, a stabilisation in the price of petrol and a low financing rate will affect the market positively in the 2012 election year," he said.

The VDA forecast the U.S. car market would post a 5 percent increase to 13.4 million vehicles next year.

U.S. auto sales rose 14 percent in November, the fastest rate in almost two years, on gains at Volkswagen AG and Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC.

Thanks to Germany's dominance in the luxury car market, German car exports should at least be stable at 4.55 million vehicles, it added.

On the domestic front, though, Wissmann warned against being overly optimistic. While purchases of corporate customers have risen by about a fifth, consumers remained cautious with a gain of only 4 percent amid uncertainty over economic prospects.

"2012 will not be a walk in the park, it will be a year of hard work," Wissmann said.

Demand in Germany will likely stagnate at 3.1 million vehicles, Wissmann said, leading to flat overall production of 5.9 million cars.

Meanwhile, demand will likely decline in southern Europe, which is beset with weak economic growth and austerity measures by governments laden with debt.

Speaking about the commercial vehicle market, Wissmann said he expected the global market for heavy trucks weighing at least six tonnes to grow 7 percent to 3.3 million vehicles, lead by Japan, Russia and the United States.