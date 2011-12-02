* Germany's VDA sees global car market up 4 pct in 2012
* Sees U.S. market growing 5 percent in 2012
* VDA president says 2012 won't be a walk in the park
* Sees German auto sales stagnating
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Dec 2 The global car
market will grow by 4 percent to 68 million vehicles next year
from an estimated 65.4 million in 2011, driven in part by robust
sales in the United States, German auto industry association VDA
said on Friday.
"Car demand there (in the United States) is apparently less
affected by the high unemployment rate and difficult real estate
market than many experts believed," VDA President Matthias
Wissmann said.
"We expect that a renewal of the light vehicle fleet, the
launch of numerous new models, a stabilisation in the price of
petrol and a low financing rate will affect the market
positively in the 2012 election year," he said.
The VDA forecast the U.S. car market would post a 5 percent
increase to 13.4 million vehicles next year.
U.S. auto sales rose 14 percent in November, the fastest
rate in almost two years, on gains at Volkswagen AG
and Fiat SpA's Chrysler Group LLC.
Thanks to Germany's dominance in the luxury car
market, German car exports should at least be stable at 4.55
million vehicles, it added.
On the domestic front, though, Wissmann warned against being
overly optimistic. While purchases of corporate customers have
risen by about a fifth, consumers remained cautious with a gain
of only 4 percent amid uncertainty over economic prospects.
"2012 will not be a walk in the park, it will be a year of
hard work," Wissmann said.
Demand in Germany will likely stagnate at 3.1
million vehicles, Wissmann said, leading to flat overall
production of 5.9 million cars.
Meanwhile, demand will likely decline in southern Europe,
which is beset with weak economic growth and austerity measures
by governments laden with debt.
Speaking about the commercial vehicle market, Wissmann said
he expected the global market for heavy trucks weighing at least
six tonnes to grow 7 percent to 3.3 million vehicles, lead by
Japan, Russia and the United States.