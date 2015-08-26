Aug 26 Ten of the world's biggest automakers were sued on Wednesday by consumers who claim they concealed the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning from millions of vehicles equipped with keyless ignitions.

The lawsuit attributed at least 13 deaths to the problem, which it said arises when people mistakenly leave their vehicles running after removing their key fobs, sometimes in garages, believing that doing so turns off the engines.

The defendants include BMW, Fiat Chrysler , Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai and its Kia affiliate, Mercedes Benz, Nissan , Toyota and Volkswagen and its Bentley affiliate.

Wednesday's lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Los Angeles.

It seeks an injunction to require the automakers to install a feature that would automatically turn off unattended engines after a period of time. It also seeks compensatory and punitive damages, among other remedies.

The case is Draeger et al v. Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 15-06491. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)