By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 26 Ten of the world's biggest automakers
were sued on Wednesday by U.S. consumers who claim they
concealed the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning in more than 5
million vehicles equipped with keyless ignitions, leading to 13
deaths.
According to the complaint filed in federal court in Los
Angeles, carbon monoxide is emitted when drivers leave their
vehicles running after taking their electronic key fobs with
them, under the mistaken belief that the engines will shut off.
The 28 named plaintiffs said this can injure or have
"deadly" results for people who inhale the colorless and
odorless gas, including when vehicles are left in garages
attached to homes. They also said the defect reduces their
vehicles' resale values.
A keyless ignition lets a driver start a vehicle by pushing
an on-off button, instead of inserting a key, once the vehicle
senses the presence of a nearby electronic fob.
The defendants include BMW, including Mini;
Daimler's Mercedes Benz; Fiat Chrysler ;
Ford Motor Co ; General Motors Co ; and Honda
, including Acura.
Also named as defendants were Hyundai, including
Kia; Nissan, including Infiniti; Toyota,
including Lexus; and Volkswagen, including Bentley.
The lawsuit is the latest seeking to hold the automotive
industry liable for defects that could make driving unsafe, such
as Takata airbags and ignition switches on GM vehicles.
The lawsuit claimed that the 10 automakers have long known
about the risks of keyless ignitions, which have been available
in the United States since at least 2003, yet deceived drivers
by marketing their vehicles as safe.
SUIT SEEKS SHUT-OFF FEATURE
The plaintiffs said the automakers could have averted the 13
deaths, and many more injuries, by installing an inexpensive
feature to automatically turn off unattended engines, and that
GM and Ford even took steps to patent a shut-off feature.
They said 27 complaints have been lodged with the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration since 2009 over keyless
ignitions.
"The automakers had actual knowledge of the dangerous carbon
monoxide poisoning consequences of vehicles with keyless fobs
that lack an automatic shut-off," the complaint said.
Unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning kills about 430
people a year in the United States, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
The lawsuit seeks class-action status and an injunction
requiring automakers to install automatic shut-off features on
all existing and future vehicles sold with keyless ignitions. It
also seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
Ford said it takes customer safety "very seriously," and
said its keyless ignition system has proven "safe and reliable."
BMW, Fiat Chrysler and Toyota declined to comment. None of
the other automakers had an immediate comment.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs declined to comment. A U.S.
Department of Transportation spokesman declined to comment on
the NHTSA's behalf.
The lawsuit was filed in the same federal court in Los
Angeles where Toyota has defended against claims that its
vehicles accelerated unintentionally.
U.S. District Judge James Selna in July 2013 approved a $1.6
billion settlement to resolve claims that Toyotas lost value
because of that defect. The ignition lawsuit was assigned to
U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte.
The case is Draeger et al v. Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc et
al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
15-06491.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Bernard Orr, Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler)