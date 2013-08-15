DETROIT Aug 15 Jaguar is recalling 2,929 cars in the United States for two issues, one having to do with possible vehicle stalling and the other for power windows that could pinch.

Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC, which is owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd, is recalling 940 model year 2013 XF 2-liter GTDi cars for possible stalling issues because a hose clamp for the charge air cooler could detach, according to documents posted on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. In addition to possible stalling, steering and brake assistance could be lost.

Jaguar dealers will inspect the hose to make sure it is in the correct position and tight, according to NHTSA.

Jaguar also is recalling 1,989 model year 2011-2014 XK convertible cars because the power windows may inadvertently be activated and pinch or injure an arm or finger, according to NHTSA.

The switch in the overhead roof console also activates the power operated windows when the convertible roof is opening or closing, according to NHTSA. The switch does not move downward to close the windows, failing to conform to federal safety standards.

Jaguar dealers will replace the overhead roof console at no cost, according to NHTSA.

A Jaguar spokesman said there was one slow-speed accident related to the hose recall and none related to the window recall. No injuries were reported.

Both recalls are expected to begin by Sept. 27, according to NHTSA.