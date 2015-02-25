DETROIT Feb 25 Jaguar Land Rover is eyeing
North America as a possible site to build a vehicle assembly
plant, the former head of the British luxury automaker's parent
said according to Automotive News.
"The company is indeed looking at North America as a
location for another plant," Tata Motors Chairman
Emeritus Ratan Tata said Tuesday according to the trade
publication. "Where they locate that plant, in which country or
which state they locate, is something they will need to decide."
Ratan Tata did not specify at a conference in South Carolina
where Jaguar Land Rover is looking, and emphasized he is not
part of the decision-making process, Automotive News said. Ratan
Tata retired as chairman of India's Tata conglomerate at the end
of 2012.
A spokesman for Jaguar Land Rover declined to comment on
Wednesday. The company said on Feb. 6 that no decision on future
manufacturing locations had been made, but it was evaluating
opportunities to increase its global manufacturing capacity and
North America as well as other locations were options.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)