TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese auto demand will likely rise 19.1 percent in 2012, an industry group said, boosted by a recovery in disaster-hit areas, tax incentives and subsidies for fuel-efficient vehicles. The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said on Wednesday it expects the market for new cars, trucks and buses, including minivehicles, to total 5,015,500 vehicles in 2012, against 4,210,220 last year, when sales fell 15.1 percent. Last March's natural disasters in Japan and recent flooding in Thailand, a major manufacturing base, disrupted production for the nation's carmakers, leading to a sales plunge in 2011. But sales have been steadily rising since last summer as Japanese automakers resume production, and that momentum is expected to carry over into 2012 following a government extension of tax incentives for purchases of fuel-efficient cars and a new scheme to subsidise the purchase of clean vehicles. Below is a table of the group's forecasts for Japanese sales in 2012 and figures for 2011: 2012 2011 TOTAL 5,015,500 (+19.1) 4,210,220 (-15.1) Cars 4,291,000 (+21.7) 3,524,789 (-16.3) - 660cc Minivehicles 1,395,000 (+22.5) 1,138,753 (-11.4) Trucks 712,000 (+5.5) 674,780 (-7.7) - 660cc Minivehicles 385,000 (+0.7) 382,393 (-13.4) Minivehicles total 1,780,000 (+17.0) 1,521,146 (-11.9)